Nasir Khan Omar
bowler
|Full name:
|Nasir Khan Omar
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|25
|9
|Innings
|18
|13
|1
|Overs
|81.0
|75.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|1
|0
|Runs
|275
|402
|14
|Wickets
|8
|7
|1
|Avg
|34.37
|57.42
|14
|SR
|60.75
|64.28
|6
|Eco
|3.39
|5.36
|14
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|25
|9
|Innings
|51
|24
|7
|Not outs
|4
|3
|1
|Runs
|1904
|661
|120
|Balls Faced
|3583
|1046
|114
|Avg
|40.51
|31.47
|20
|SR
|53.13
|63.19
|105.26
|Fours
|248
|67
|6
|Fifties
|12
|3
|1
|Sixies
|7
|2
|6
|Highest
|166
|105
|57
|Hundreds
|4
|1
|0