Nasir Khan Omar

Nasir Khan Omar

bowler

Full name:Nasir Khan Omar
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Junior Champions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches30259
Innings18131
Overs81.075.01.0
Balls---
Maidens1210
Runs27540214
Wickets871
Avg34.3757.4214
SR60.7564.286
Eco3.395.3614
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches30259
Innings51247
Not outs431
Runs1904661120
Balls Faced35831046114
Avg40.5131.4720
SR53.1363.19105.26
Fours248676
Fifties1231
Sixies726
Highest16610557
Hundreds410

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