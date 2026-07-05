Naushad Shafi Shaikh
batsman
|Full name:
|Naushad Shafi Shaikh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|37
|45
|Innings
|8
|11
|16
|Overs
|26.4
|29.2
|37.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|97
|166
|223
|Wickets
|1
|1
|12
|Avg
|97
|166
|18.58
|SR
|160
|176
|18.91
|Eco
|3.63
|5.65
|5.89
|BB
|1
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|37
|45
|Innings
|58
|36
|43
|Not outs
|3
|5
|10
|Runs
|2051
|1103
|942
|Balls Faced
|3655
|1198
|761
|Avg
|37.29
|35.58
|28.54
|SR
|56.11
|92.07
|123.78
|Fours
|274
|113
|82
|Fifties
|6
|9
|5
|Sixies
|8
|17
|21
|Highest
|152
|76
|78
|Hundreds
|7
|0
|0