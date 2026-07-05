Naushad Shafi Shaikh

Naushad Shafi Shaikh

batsman

Full name:Naushad Shafi Shaikh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Kolhapur Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches353745
Innings81116
Overs26.429.237.5
Balls---
Maidens310
Runs97166223
Wickets1112
Avg9716618.58
SR16017618.91
Eco3.635.655.89
BB113
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches353745
Innings583643
Not outs3510
Runs20511103942
Balls Faced36551198761
Avg37.2935.5828.54
SR56.1192.07123.78
Fours27411382
Fifties695
Sixies81721
Highest1527678
Hundreds700

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