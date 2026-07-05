Taranjitsingh Dhillon
bowler
|Full name:
|Taranjitsingh Dhillon
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|4
|3
|2
|Overs
|48.0
|26.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|1
|0
|Runs
|156
|131
|51
|Wickets
|4
|1
|3
|Avg
|39
|131
|17
|SR
|72
|156
|16
|Eco
|3.25
|5.03
|6.37
|BB
|3
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|4
|0
|2
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|88
|0
|13
|Balls Faced
|110
|0
|11
|Avg
|44
|0
|6.5
|SR
|80
|0
|118.18
|Fours
|8
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|0
|Highest
|34
|0
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0