Taranjitsingh Dhillon

Taranjitsingh Dhillon

bowler

Full name:Taranjitsingh Dhillon
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Kolhapur Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232
Innings432
Overs48.026.08.0
Balls---
Maidens810
Runs15613151
Wickets413
Avg3913117
SR7215616
Eco3.255.036.37
BB312
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232
Innings402
Not outs200
Runs88013
Balls Faced110011
Avg4406.5
SR800118.18
Fours802
Fifties000
Sixies600
Highest34011
Hundreds000

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