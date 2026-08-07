Ngurang Kaha Tana

Ngurang Kaha Tana

bowler

Full name:Ngurang Kaha Tana

Teams

2024 Teams

Tawang Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Not outs00
Runs190
Balls Faced1514
Avg9.50
SR12.580
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest130
Hundreds00

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