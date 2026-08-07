Ngurang Kaha Tana
bowler
|Full name:
|Ngurang Kaha Tana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|0
|Balls Faced
|151
|4
|Avg
|9.5
|0
|SR
|12.58
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0