Nileththi Silva Roshan Priyadarshana
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nileththi Silva Roshan Priyadarshana
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|5
|Balls Faced
|0
|Avg
|5
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|5
|Hundreds
|0