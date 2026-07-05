Paolo Buccimazza
all rounder
|Full name:
|Paolo Buccimazza
|Nationality:
|Portugal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|86
|86
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|28.66
|28.66
|SR
|26
|26
|Eco
|6.61
|6.61
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|8
|8
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|50
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0