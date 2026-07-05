Paolo Buccimazza

Paolo Buccimazza

all rounder

Full name:Paolo Buccimazza
Nationality:Portugal
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Oeiras Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8686
Wickets33
Avg28.6628.66
SR2626
Eco6.616.61
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs88
Balls Faced1616
Avg44
SR5050
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest66
Hundreds00

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