Param Uppal
batsman
|Full name:
|Param Uppal
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|6
|Innings
|3
|2
|Overs
|30.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|80
|24
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.66
|4.8
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|6
|Innings
|4
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|72
|83
|Balls Faced
|149
|131
|Avg
|18
|16.6
|SR
|48.32
|63.35
|Fours
|11
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|24
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0