Param Uppal

Param Uppal

batsman

Full name:Param Uppal
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2023 Teams

South Brisbane

Southern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches26
Innings32
Overs30.05.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs8024
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2.664.8
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches26
Innings46
Not outs01
Runs7283
Balls Faced149131
Avg1816.6
SR48.3263.35
Fours119
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest2432
Hundreds00

Another Players

Caderamanpulle, Jonathan

Caderamanpulle, Jonathan

Dickman, Jacob

Dickman, Jacob

Sandhu, Harmon

Sandhu, Harmon

Beams, Claye

Beams, Claye

Mullen, Dylan

Mullen, Dylan

Mcavoy, Stirling

Mcavoy, Stirling

Jain, Aryan

Jain, Aryan

Geyer, Sam

Geyer, Sam

Sandhu, Gurinder

Sandhu, Gurinder

Oates, Keegan

Oates, Keegan