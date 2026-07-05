Pareddy Girinath Reddy

Pareddy Girinath Reddy

all rounder

Full name:Pareddy Girinath Reddy
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Rayalaseema Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches83222
Innings112921
Overs134.1224.551.1
Balls---
Maidens32110
Runs4191265386
Wickets114815
Avg38.0926.3525.73
SR73.1828.120.46
Eco3.125.627.54
BB663
4w030
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches83222
Innings122116
Not outs144
Runs230231228
Balls Faced512334168
Avg20.913.5819
SR44.9269.16135.71
Fours281112
Fifties101
Sixies3914
Highest863462
Hundreds000

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