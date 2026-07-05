Pareddy Girinath Reddy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Pareddy Girinath Reddy
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|32
|22
|Innings
|11
|29
|21
|Overs
|134.1
|224.5
|51.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|11
|0
|Runs
|419
|1265
|386
|Wickets
|11
|48
|15
|Avg
|38.09
|26.35
|25.73
|SR
|73.18
|28.1
|20.46
|Eco
|3.12
|5.62
|7.54
|BB
|6
|6
|3
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|32
|22
|Innings
|12
|21
|16
|Not outs
|1
|4
|4
|Runs
|230
|231
|228
|Balls Faced
|512
|334
|168
|Avg
|20.9
|13.58
|19
|SR
|44.92
|69.16
|135.71
|Fours
|28
|11
|12
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|3
|9
|14
|Highest
|86
|34
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0