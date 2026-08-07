Parvez Aziz

Parvez Aziz

batsman

Full name:Parvez Aziz
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Rangia CA

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches314428
Innings14189
Overs47.065.122.0
Balls---
Maidens900
Runs115362153
Wickets059
Avg52.1472.417
SR93.4278.214.66
Eco2.445.556.95
BB312
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches314428
Innings524326
Not outs112
Runs11201218568
Balls Faced24181552516
Avg21.962923.66
SR46.3178.47110.07
Fours16615554
Fifties8114
Sixies102122
Highest8810875
Hundreds010

Another Players

Kalita, Dweep Jyoti

Kalita, Dweep Jyoti

Saxena, Tanishq

Saxena, Tanishq

Habibullah, Md

Habibullah, Md

Sah, Vikash

Sah, Vikash

Ahemed, Sehnewaz

Ahemed, Sehnewaz

Meghwal, Sunil

Meghwal, Sunil

Sarma, Neelabh

Sarma, Neelabh

Das, Rupjyoti

Das, Rupjyoti

Ahemed, Md Wachis

Ahemed, Md Wachis

Hajari, Sachin

Hajari, Sachin