Parvez Aziz
batsman
|Full name:
|Parvez Aziz
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|44
|28
|Innings
|14
|18
|9
|Overs
|47.0
|65.1
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|0
|0
|Runs
|115
|362
|153
|Wickets
|0
|5
|9
|Avg
|52.14
|72.4
|17
|SR
|93.42
|78.2
|14.66
|Eco
|2.44
|5.55
|6.95
|BB
|3
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|44
|28
|Innings
|52
|43
|26
|Not outs
|1
|1
|2
|Runs
|1120
|1218
|568
|Balls Faced
|2418
|1552
|516
|Avg
|21.96
|29
|23.66
|SR
|46.31
|78.47
|110.07
|Fours
|166
|155
|54
|Fifties
|8
|11
|4
|Sixies
|10
|21
|22
|Highest
|88
|108
|75
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0