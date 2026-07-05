Pearl Sharlin Etienne
bowler
|Full name:
|Pearl Sharlin Etienne
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|13
|4
|Innings
|7
|10
|3
|Overs
|40.0
|22.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|1
|Runs
|121
|114
|37
|Wickets
|7
|4
|2
|Avg
|17.28
|28.5
|18.5
|SR
|34.28
|33
|24
|Eco
|3.02
|5.18
|4.62
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|13
|4
|Innings
|6
|5
|4
|Not outs
|4
|3
|2
|Runs
|14
|28
|64
|Balls Faced
|19
|47
|87
|Avg
|7
|14
|32
|SR
|73.68
|59.57
|73.56
|Fours
|0
|0
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|5
|11
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0