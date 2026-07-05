Pearl Sharlin Etienne

Pearl Sharlin Etienne

bowler

Full name:Pearl Sharlin Etienne
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Windward Islands Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches8134
Innings7103
Overs40.022.08.0
Balls---
Maidens411
Runs12111437
Wickets742
Avg17.2828.518.5
SR34.283324
Eco3.025.184.62
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches8134
Innings654
Not outs432
Runs142864
Balls Faced194787
Avg71432
SR73.6859.5773.56
Fours006
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest51124
Hundreds000

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