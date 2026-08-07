Peni Kotoisuva
bowler
|Full name:
|Peni Kotoisuva
|Nationality:
|Fiji
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|102
|102
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|25.5
|25.5
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|12.75
|12.75
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|25
|25
|Balls Faced
|20
|20
|Avg
|8.33
|8.33
|SR
|125
|125
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0