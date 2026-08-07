Peni Kotoisuva

Peni Kotoisuva

bowler

Full name:Peni Kotoisuva
Nationality:Fiji
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Fiji

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs102102
Wickets44
Avg25.525.5
SR1212
Eco12.7512.75
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs2525
Balls Faced2020
Avg8.338.33
SR125125
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2323
Hundreds00

Another Players

Dakainivanua, Peni

Dakainivanua, Peni

Cama, Josaia

Cama, Josaia

Kau, Qalo

Kau, Qalo

Vulisere, James

Vulisere, James

Waqavakatoga, Tevita Soko

Waqavakatoga, Tevita Soko

Tabuisulu, Siteri

Tabuisulu, Siteri

Beitaki, Metuisela

Beitaki, Metuisela

Vuniwaqa, Peni Volavola

Vuniwaqa, Peni Volavola

Sokovagone, Apete

Sokovagone, Apete

Shah, Anish

Shah, Anish