Prashant Shukla
bowler
|Full name:
|Prashant Shukla
|Nationality:
|Sweden
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|65
|65
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|10.83
|10.83
|SR
|11
|11
|Eco
|5.9
|5.9
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|9
|9
|Balls Faced
|7
|7
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|128.57
|128.57
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0