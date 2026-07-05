Prashant Shukla

Prashant Shukla

bowler

Full name:Prashant Shukla
Nationality:Sweden

Teams

2024 Teams

Sweden

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6565
Wickets66
Avg10.8310.83
SR1111
Eco5.95.9
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs22
Runs99
Balls Faced77
Avg00
SR128.57128.57
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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