International career

Puja Mahato was born on 17 February 2006. She plays for the Nepal women's national cricket team. Her training began under coach Sharvan Kumar at Rohtak Road Gymkhana Cricket Academy. Within a year of joining the national setup, Mahato became captain of the U19 team and led it to its first-ever qualification for the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup.

In an interview from November 2024, Mahato shared her thoughts on this achievement. According to her, this success belongs to the entire country. She mentioned that support from the public, her family, and her teammates played a strong role in reaching this point. The goal had been clear from the start—to reach the World Cup. The squad stayed focused and won the necessary matches during the qualifiers. Regular discussions and mutual support inside the team helped build strong unity during the tournament.

When speaking about changes in the team, Mahato pointed out the lack of structure in the past. Earlier, players struggled without basic facilities and support. Many had to manage training and gear without assistance. Morale remained low, and few athletes had chances to grow. According to Mahato, things started to improve recently. Both central and local governments have begun including sports in their budgets. This shift has helped, but more work still remains.

She believes the government must stay active in supporting athletes. Without proper backing, even strong teams face difficulties. The U19 squad succeeded due to small but important changes. However, the senior team still could not qualify. In Mahato's view, regular investment in facilities and planning is necessary. Districts like Mahottari still lack cricket grounds and basic resources, and she hopes that officials take notice.

Mahato also said that female players have shown they are just as capable as anyone else. Recent international results have proved this. According to her, many women in Nepal are ready to compete at the highest level. What they need is support, encouragement, and equal chances. With strong backing from families and local communities, more players can succeed.

She also spoke directly to young girls from her region. Coming from a low-income Madhesi family, Mahato said that criticism from others never stopped her. Instead, she received strength from her parents. She urged parents to believe in their daughters and stay strong during hard times. She believes that with hard work and family support, any barrier can be passed.

2023

August 22, 2023 – Puja Mahato made her WT20I debut for Nepal at age 17, facing Hong Kong in the Women's T20 Quadrangular Series in Kuala Lumpur. She picked up 1 wicket and added a few runs with the bat.

She appeared in several matches that year and showed early signs of being a solid all-rounder.

2024

February 13, 2024 – Mahato delivered a standout performance against Maldives in the ACC Women’s Premier Cup in Bangi. She scored 59 not out from 36 balls and took 3 wickets for 2 runs, which marked her best bowling figures in T20Is.

June 2024 – Selected for Nepal’s senior squad for the 2024 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, reflecting her growing status in the national team.

November 2024 – Named captain of the Nepal U-19 team for the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

November 12, 2024 – Played a historic match against Kuwait in Ajman, UAE:





Scored 130 off 69 balls (17 fours), the first century for Nepal in U-19 women’s cricket and the highest individual score by a Nepali woman in any international match.



Took 5 wickets for 8 runs in 4 overs.



Led Nepal to a massive 165-run win.



Helped Nepal qualify for the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

2025

January 2025 – Participated in the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Under her captaincy, Nepal:

Won its first-ever U-19 World Cup match, defeating the host country Malaysia.



Mahato scored 23 runs and took 4 wickets during a key group-stage win.

January 30, 2025 – Played her most recent recorded WT20I against the Netherlands in Kirtipur.

By early 2025, she had played 17 WT20I matches, scoring 151 runs and taking 16 wickets for Nepal's senior team.

Career Summary (as of early 2025)

WT20I Matches: 17

Runs Scored: 151

Highest Score: 59

Wickets Taken: 16

Best Bowling: 3/2

U-19 Career:

Century: 130 vs Kuwait



Five-wicket haul: 5/8 vs Kuwait



Captaincy Record: Led Nepal to U-19 World Cup and won the team’s first match in tournament history

Leagues Participation

Puja Mahato has not yet taken part in any professional domestic or international franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Since 2022, Puja Mahato has played for the Madhesh Province team, where she also began her cricket training during her school years. Her interest in cricket started early and grew stronger with time. With guidance from her father, who once played cricket himself but had to leave the sport due to personal responsibilities, Mahato developed her skills and built her career. Her journey through domestic cricket laid the foundation for her rise to the national level and her role as captain of the Nepal U-19 team.

Records and achievements

Puja Mahato’s cricket journey has already brought several milestones, both as a player and as a captain. Below is a year-wise breakdown of her key achievements and records, backed by figures.

2024

February 13, 2024 – Registered her highest WT20I score of 59 off 36 balls against Maldives in the ACC Women’s Premier Cup.

Achieved her best T20I bowling figures in the same match: 3 wickets for 2 runs.

November 12, 2024 – Delivered a record-breaking performance in the U-19 Asia Qualifier against Kuwait:

Scored a historic unbeaten 130 off 69 balls with 17 boundaries — the first U-19 century for Nepal and the highest score by a Nepali woman in international cricket.



Took 5 wickets for 8 runs in 4 overs — a rare five-wicket haul in youth international cricket.

Appointed captain of Nepal’s U-19 women’s team for the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Led Nepal to World Cup qualification, a first in Nepal’s U-19 women’s cricket history.

2025

January 2025 – Led Nepal to its first-ever win in the U-19 Women’s World Cup, defeating the host nation Malaysia.

In the same match, contributed with 23 runs and 4 wickets, playing a decisive role.

Received the Player of the Match award for her all-round performance in that historic victory.

Personal life

Puja Mahato’s journey from a modest background to becoming one of Nepal’s rising cricket talents reflects her strong character and determination. Her early life, family support, and personal choices have shaped her both as a person and as a player.

Family

Mahato was born on February 17, 2006, in Dumarwana, Mahottari district, Nepal. She spent much of her childhood in Delhi, India, where her father, Ranjit Mahato, worked and sold vegetables from a cart. She is the second child in the family.

Her elder brother, Krishna Mahato, introduced her to cricket. Puja also has two younger siblings, Aarti and Krishna, both of whom are also involved in the sport.

Finance

Her estimated net worth ranges between $100,000 and $500,000, mostly accumulated through cricket contracts and match fees at the international level.

Scandals

Puja Mahato has maintained a clean public image. There are no known controversies or scandals associated with her name.

Fans

She is gradually building a loyal fan following. As of now, she has over 13,000 followers on Instagram, and the number continues to grow as her performances gain recognition.