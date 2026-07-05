Qudratullah Mir Afzal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Qudratullah Mir Afzal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|59
|59
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|59
|59
|SR
|66
|66
|Eco
|5.36
|5.36
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|16
|16
|Balls Faced
|10
|10
|Avg
|8
|8
|SR
|160
|160
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0