Qudratullah Mir Afzal

Qudratullah Mir Afzal

all rounder

Full name:Qudratullah Mir Afzal

Teams

2023 Teams

Alby Zalmi Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5959
Wickets11
Avg5959
SR6666
Eco5.365.36
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs1616
Balls Faced1010
Avg88
SR160160
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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