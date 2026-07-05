Rabindra Ramanarayan Singh

Rabindra Ramanarayan Singh

all rounder

Full name:Rabindra Ramanarayan Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Tiruppur Tamizhans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches11361042172
Innings21171571941
Overs10.0622.21685.41173.21.0
Balls-----
Maidens428330550
Runs322985490754369
Wickets0691361411
Avg043.2636.0838.559
SR054.1174.3649.926
Eco3.24.792.914.639
BB051151
4w00410
5w02220
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches11361042172
Innings21131381841
Not outs02317360
Runs2723365289383538
Balls Faced5431440031
Avg13.525.9543.7125.9138
SR5074.300122.58
Fours40002
Fifties0929190
Sixies00001
Highest1510018310038
Hundreds011410

Another Players

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Crist, Aswin

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Rokins, P Francis

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Prasath, S Mohan

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Ganesh, S

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