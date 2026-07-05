Rabindra Ramanarayan Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rabindra Ramanarayan Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|136
|104
|217
|2
|Innings
|2
|117
|157
|194
|1
|Overs
|10.0
|622.2
|1685.4
|1173.2
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|28
|330
|55
|0
|Runs
|32
|2985
|4907
|5436
|9
|Wickets
|0
|69
|136
|141
|1
|Avg
|0
|43.26
|36.08
|38.55
|9
|SR
|0
|54.11
|74.36
|49.92
|6
|Eco
|3.2
|4.79
|2.91
|4.63
|9
|BB
|0
|5
|11
|5
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|136
|104
|217
|2
|Innings
|2
|113
|138
|184
|1
|Not outs
|0
|23
|17
|36
|0
|Runs
|27
|2336
|5289
|3835
|38
|Balls Faced
|54
|3144
|0
|0
|31
|Avg
|13.5
|25.95
|43.71
|25.91
|38
|SR
|50
|74.3
|0
|0
|122.58
|Fours
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|9
|29
|19
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|15
|100
|183
|100
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|14
|1
|0