Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vijay Shankar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|January 26, 1991 (31)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Aquarius
|Height:
|183 cm
|Hometown:
|Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India
|Jersey Number:
|59
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|9
|55
|92
|129
|Innings
|9
|6
|71
|76
|62
|Overs
|38.5
|21.0
|632.5
|388.0
|138.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|130
|17
|1
|Runs
|210
|191
|2053
|2002
|1138
|Wickets
|4
|5
|38
|58
|33
|Avg
|52.5
|38.2
|54.02
|34.51
|34.48
|SR
|58.25
|25.2
|99.92
|40.13
|25.15
|Eco
|5.4
|9.09
|3.24
|5.15
|8.22
|BB
|2
|2
|5
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|9
|55
|92
|129
|Innings
|8
|4
|72
|80
|101
|Not outs
|1
|0
|9
|16
|24
|Runs
|223
|101
|2769
|2316
|2034
|Balls Faced
|246
|73
|5362
|2557
|1579
|Avg
|31.85
|25.25
|43.95
|36.18
|26.41
|SR
|90.65
|138.35
|51.64
|90.57
|128.81
|Fours
|20
|11
|319
|181
|145
|Fifties
|0
|0
|18
|12
|9
|Sixies
|4
|5
|25
|45
|79
|Highest
|46
|43
|112
|129
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|8
|2
|0
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
For those who want to learn more about the cricketer Vijay Shankar, we have collected all the data about him: statistics from past matches, how he trains, and what motivates him to take the field for cricket.
BCCI is planning to make some massive changes in the retirement policy. Several players are retiring themselves from international or domestic to participate in other leagues. The new policy might help the BCCI to ensure that players think well before reaching a decision.
Vijay Shankar, an Indian cricketer, has had an eventful journey in international cricket. He started playing for India in 2018 and was part of the team for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Below is a year-by-year summary of his career:
Vijay Shankar has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several years, playing for different teams. His journey in the league has seen him contribute as both a batsman and a bowler.
Vijay Shankar's IPL career began in 2014. Over the years, he has played for Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans. His best performance came in 2017 when he scored an unbeaten 63 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also had an important role in Gujarat Titans’ 2023 season.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2014
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Played one match.
|
2017
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Played four matches, with a highest score of 63 against Gujarat Lions.
|
2018
|
Delhi Daredevils
|
Bought in the IPL auction.
|
2019
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Traded back to Sunrisers Hyderabad. ICC named him one of the players to watch.
|
2020
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Missed the remaining matches due to a hamstring injury sustained against Delhi Capitals.
|
2022
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Bought in the IPL auction, played a key role in the team.
|
2023
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Scored 301 runs in 10 innings, with a high score of 63 runs.
|
2024
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Played 32 matches as of April 2024, with a highest score of 17 runs.
|
2025
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Bought for INR 1.20 crore in the IPL Auction.
Vijay Shankar has had a solid career with Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. He played key roles in the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy knockout stage. In the quarterfinal against Vidarbha, he scored 111 and 82. Tamil Nadu advanced to the next round based on the first-innings lead. In the semifinal against Maharashtra, he scored 91 and took 2/47, which helped his team reach the final. Tamil Nadu lost to Karnataka in the final, despite Shankar's 5 & 103 and 1/92 performance.
Shankar led Tamil Nadu to victories in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy. In 2018, he was part of India C’s squad for the Deodhar Trophy and finished as the tournament’s top wicket-taker. He was also part of India B's squad for the 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy.
In the 2021-2022 season, Shankar captained Tamil Nadu to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In 2023, he played against iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, taking 3/26. During the 2023-2024 season, he helped Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy match against Punjab by scoring 184 runs with B. Indrajith on the first day.
Vijay Shankar has achieved the following in his cricket career:
Vijay Shankar got engaged to Vaishali Visweswaran on 20 August 2020 and married her on 27 January 2021. They have one child, born on 30 October 2021.
As of 2024, Vijay Shankar's net worth is around INR 30 Crore (about USD 3.5 Million).
In 2023, Vijay Shankar owned a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW. He lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
In 2019, Vijay Shankar was involved in a controversy when he and Shubman Gill replaced Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia and the New Zealand tour after both players were involved in a sexism scandal.
In 2020, Vijay spoke about an incident where a Pakistani fan insulted him and his teammates before the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. He shared how a Pakistani man approached them while they were having coffee and began insulting them.
Vijay Shankar has a strong fan base. In 2022, after a poor match against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, fans reacted with memes on Twitter. Many questioned his selection over veteran Suresh Raina in the IPL auction.
However, in 2023, fans praised his performance in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 51 runs off 24 balls, helping Gujarat Titans win by seven wickets.
He has 600k followers on Instagram.