S Mohan Prasath
bowler
|Full name:
|S Mohan Prasath
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|5
|Runs
|55
|Wickets
|1
|Avg
|55
|SR
|144
|Eco
|2.29
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|0
|Balls Faced
|1
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|0
|Hundreds
|0