S Mohan Prasath

S Mohan Prasath

bowler

Full name:S Mohan Prasath
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Tiruppur Tamizhans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings1
Overs24.0
Balls-
Maidens5
Runs55
Wickets1
Avg55
SR144
Eco2.29
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced1
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

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