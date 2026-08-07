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International career

Rajat Bhatia, born on October 22, 1979, in India, carved a name for himself as a consistent performer in India’s domestic circuit. While he never made it to the senior national team, his contributions to Indian cricket — especially in the Ranji Trophy and the IPL — earned him deep respect. Known for his calm approach and smart all-round skills, Bhatia’s career spanned over two decades, beginning in the 1999-2000 season and ending in 2020.

Bhatia started his first-class career with Tamil Nadu but later moved to Delhi, where he found his real rhythm. He became a key player in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy setup and played a big role in their title win during the 2007–08 season. He scored over 6,400 runs and took 137 wickets in first-class cricket. His top score was an unbeaten 212 for Uttarakhand in 2018, just before his retirement.

One of his most memorable knocks came in 2006 against Tamil Nadu when he smashed 185 runs in a make-or-break game that saved his spot in the Delhi team. This inning helped him revive his career and paved the way for two successful Ranji seasons in 2006–07 and 2007–08.

Bhatia was later called up for an India ‘A’ tour to Israel, but he never got close to national selection beyond that. He admitted that the Israel tour felt more like a formality than a real opportunity. Despite being overlooked at the international level, he kept delivering strong performances.

In the IPL, he played for franchises like Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders, where he won the title in 2012. He became known for his variations in bowling and clever use of cutters, especially in slow tracks. During that 2012 season, he took 13 wickets in 16 matches with an economy of 7.31.

Bhatia ended his career in July 2020, after a final season with Uttarakhand. Post-retirement, he expressed frustration with Delhi’s cricket administration and emphasized the importance of nurturing local talent. He now looks forward to contributing to the game through biomechanics and training.

Though he never wore the Indian cap, Rajat Bhatia’s name remains synonymous with consistency, professionalism, and cricketing wisdom in domestic cricket.

Although Rajat Bhatia’s time with the Indian national team was short, it remains a part of his overall cricket story. Below is a year-by-year breakdown of his international appearances:

2006

Made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India on January 21, 2006, against the West Indies.

Played 5 ODIs during this year.

Scored 77 runs with an average of 19.25. His highest score was 32.

Took 2 wickets in total, with best bowling figures of 1/46.

Did not become a regular in the squad due to high competition.





2009

Debuted in T20 Internationals on June 4, 2009, against Bangladesh.

Played 2 T20I matches overall.

Scored 25 runs with an average of 12.50. His best score was 19.

Did not take any wickets in T20Is.

After 2009

Bhatia was not recalled to the Indian team after 2009.

Despite consistent domestic and IPL performances, he did not return to the international scene.

Leagues Participation

Rajat Bhatia had an active career in various domestic and franchise leagues, where he showed his skills as a dependable all-rounder. His performances in these leagues helped him gain recognition and experience over many seasons.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bhatia played for several teams, contributing both with the bat and ball. From 2008 to 2010, he represented Delhi Daredevils, then moved to Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2013. He played for Rajasthan Royals during 2014–2015 and finished his IPL journey with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016–2017.

Indian Premier League

Rajat Bhatia played in the IPL since its start in 2008, representing four different teams over the years. Known for his all-round abilities, he contributed both with bat and ball, often stepping up in crucial moments. His highest auction value was in 2014 when Rajasthan Royals bought him for INR 1.7 crore. He played his last IPL season in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiants.

Year Team Notes 2008–2010 Delhi Daredevils Played regularly; known for steady all-round performances 2011–2013 Kolkata Knight Riders Key player; helped team with both batting and bowling 2014–2015 Rajasthan Royals Bought for INR 1.7 crore; consistent performances 2016–2017 Rising Pune Supergiants Bought for INR 60 lakh; played final IPL seasons

Domestic career

Rajat Bhatia had a long and steady domestic cricket career that began in the 1999/2000 season. He started with Tamil Nadu, making his first-class and List A debuts against the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo around 2000. After a couple of seasons, he returned to his home state team, Delhi, where he became a key player. Bhatia played an important role in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy victory in the 2007-08 season, scoring 512 runs in seven matches and helping the team win the title for the first time in 16 years. He also made his Twenty20 debut for Delhi in 2007.

Over the years, Bhatia represented several teams including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. He led the Uttarakhand side in the 2018 Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, finishing as the leading run-scorer for Uttarakhand in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy group stage with 700 runs in eight matches. Throughout his career, he played 100 first-class matches, a milestone reached during the 2015-16 Ranji season. Despite his consistent domestic performances, he was never able to secure a permanent spot in the national team.

In November 2015, after playing 81 matches for Delhi and scoring 4,666 runs along with taking 96 wickets, he was released from the team and moved to Rajasthan. Ahead of the 2018-19 season, he transferred to Uttarakhand where he finished his career. Bhatia retired from all forms of cricket in July 2020.

Known as a dependable all-rounder, Bhatia combined medium-pace bowling with solid batting. His ability to perform under pressure and his longevity made him a respected figure in Indian domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Rajat Bhatia’s cricket career includes several notable records and achievements that highlight his consistency and impact, especially in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. His contributions have helped teams secure victories, and his all-round skills made him a valuable player throughout his long career.

2007-08 Ranji Trophy: Scored 512 runs in 7 matches, playing a key role in Delhi’s title-winning campaign.

IPL Debut: Played for Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural Indian Premier League season (2008).

2011: Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, marking a new phase in his T20 career.

2014: Acquired by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction, where he played until 2015.

2015: Released by Delhi after playing 81 matches, scoring 4,666 runs and taking 96 wickets in first-class cricket for the team.

2016-2017: Played for Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL, with his last IPL appearance in 2017.

2018-19 Ranji Trophy: Transferred to Uttarakhand and was the leading run-scorer for the team in the group stage, with 700 runs in 8 matches.

Personal life

Rajat Bhatia has stayed largely out of the spotlight when it comes to his personal life. While his professional achievements are well-documented, only limited details are publicly known about his family, assets, or day-to-day lifestyle. What is known includes his financial background, a few controversies, and how he is viewed by fans.

Family

There is no publicly available information about his wife, children, or other close relatives. Bhatia has not spoken much about his family in interviews or media appearances.

Finance

As of October 2024, Rajat Bhatia’s estimated net worth stands at more than 500,000 USD. Most of his earnings came through his domestic cricket career, the Indian Premier League, and involvement in various local leagues.

Cars and House

Born and raised in Delhi, Bhatia spent the majority of his career based in his hometown. While he hasn’t revealed much about his properties or vehicles, it's known that he continued living in Delhi even after retirement in July 2020.

Scandals

Although Rajat Bhatia was not known for controversy during his playing days, a few incidents have brought him into the media spotlight.

Delhi Team Exclusion (2015): In 2015, Bhatia accused the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) of unfair selection practices after being dropped from the squad for a Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan. He claimed that different board factions selected three separate teams during pre-season, which ultimately led to his exclusion.

IPL Fight Mediation (2013): During a 2013 Indian Premier League match, Bhatia stepped in to prevent a physical altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, both of whom were visibly aggressive. His calm intervention helped defuse the situation.

Criticism of Injury Cover-Ups (2022): In a 2022 interview, Bhatia stated that some players hide their injuries to secure IPL contracts. He mentioned Brad Haddin as an example, suggesting Haddin pretended to be fit in order to stay with the Kolkata Knight Riders.





Fans

As of 2024, Bhatia has around 3,400 followers on Instagram. His fan base includes long-time followers of Indian domestic cricket and those who remember his consistent IPL appearances.