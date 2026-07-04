Abdur Razzak

Abdur Razzak

bowler

Full name:Abdur Razzak
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches131533413728090
Innings201523323527886
Overs502.31327.3121.46200.52420.3304.2
Balls------
Maidens6970412941539
Runs1673606583818083106812100
Wickets282074463441299
Avg59.7529.2919.0428.5225.9221.21
SR107.6738.4716.5958.6835.2518.44
Eco3.324.566.882.914.416.9
BB5541574
4w15125113
5w0404190
10w0001100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches131533413728090
Innings22972018819044
Not outs63910225919
Runs2487794128171735207
Balls Faced38210207442280241
Avg15.513.434.116.9613.248.28
SR64.9276.3755.466.62085.89
Fours30551303013
Fifties0101010
Sixies62109806
Highest43539975336
Hundreds000000

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