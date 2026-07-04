Abdur Razzak
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdur Razzak
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|153
|34
|137
|280
|90
|Innings
|20
|152
|33
|235
|278
|86
|Overs
|502.3
|1327.3
|121.4
|6200.5
|2420.3
|304.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|70
|4
|1294
|153
|9
|Runs
|1673
|6065
|838
|18083
|10681
|2100
|Wickets
|28
|207
|44
|634
|412
|99
|Avg
|59.75
|29.29
|19.04
|28.52
|25.92
|21.21
|SR
|107.67
|38.47
|16.59
|58.68
|35.25
|18.44
|Eco
|3.32
|4.56
|6.88
|2.91
|4.41
|6.9
|BB
|5
|5
|4
|15
|7
|4
|4w
|1
|5
|1
|25
|11
|3
|5w
|0
|4
|0
|41
|9
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|153
|34
|137
|280
|90
|Innings
|22
|97
|20
|188
|190
|44
|Not outs
|6
|39
|10
|22
|59
|19
|Runs
|248
|779
|41
|2817
|1735
|207
|Balls Faced
|382
|1020
|74
|4228
|0
|241
|Avg
|15.5
|13.43
|4.1
|16.96
|13.24
|8.28
|SR
|64.92
|76.37
|55.4
|66.62
|0
|85.89
|Fours
|30
|55
|1
|303
|0
|13
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1
|0
|Sixies
|6
|21
|0
|98
|0
|6
|Highest
|43
|53
|9
|97
|53
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0