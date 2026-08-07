Pawan Negi News View all If you want to learn more about cricketer Pawan Negi, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how all his previous matches went and which tournaments he will be participating in. AI Simulation, KSO vs IT | Kuldeep Hooda steers India Tigers to solid chase over Konark Suryas Odisha India Tigers secure a comfortable win over Konark Suryas Odisha to rank up in the standings. Pawan Negi and Shadab Jakati show tight bowling which helps them to restrict Konark Suryas Odisha to 152/7 in 20 overs. Pawan Negi Pawan Negi Impresses in Legends League Cricket Against Royal Riders Punjab Pawan Negi Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 | Rain plagued day in Dehradun produces a single result Pawan Negi IPL 2019 | Player Ratings - Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel shine as RCB edge past CSK by one run Pawan Negi IPL 2019 | Player Ratings - MS Dhoni heroics falter at end as CSK lose to RCB by a run

International career

Pawan Negi was born on 6 January 1993 in Uttarakhand. He is an Indian cricketer who plays as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He was part of the Indian team that won the 2016 Asia Cup.

Negi became well-known after Delhi Daredevils signed him for ₹8.5 crore before the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL). His strong performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous season helped him secure this deal. Earlier, he played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2012 and 2013 seasons before moving to CSK under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

T20I

2016 – Made his Twenty20 International debut for India against the United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on 3 March.

2016 – Selected for the Indian squad in the ICC T20 World Cup.

2016 – Present – Has not played another international match since his debut.

Leagues Participation

Pawan Negi played in different T20 leagues in India and other countries. He took part in the Champions League T20, International Masters League, and Indian Premier League. In the IPL, he was part of Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Indian Premier League

Pawan Negi played in the IPL for different teams. In 2016, Delhi Daredevils bought him for ₹8.5 crore after his performances for Chennai Super Kings. He struggled that season and was released. In 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him, and he became their top wicket-taker. In 2021, he moved to Kolkata Knight Riders but played only a few matches. In 2022, no team picked him in the auction.

Year Team Notes 2012–2013 Delhi Daredevils Played two seasons, then moved to CSK. 2014–2015 Chennai Super Kings Played under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. 2016 Delhi Daredevils Bought for ₹8.5 crore but did not perform well. 2017–2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Took the most wickets for RCB in 2017. Stayed for three seasons. 2020–2021 Kolkata Knight Riders Played a few matches, then released. 2022 — No team signed him.

Negi played 50 IPL matches, scored 365 runs, and took 34 wickets. His highest score in the tournament is 36 runs.

International Masters League

Pawan Negi played in the International Masters League for India Masters in 2025. In a match against South Africa Masters, he scored 21 runs and helped the team chase a target of 86 runs. In the IML 2025 final, he took one wicket along with Stuart Binny. In March 2024, he was named "Player of the Match" in the Indian Veteran Premier League, where he scored 100 runs to help VVIP Uttar Pradesh win.

Year Team Notes 2024 VVIP Uttar Pradesh Player of the Match in the Indian Veteran Premier League. 2025 India Masters Scored 21 runs and took 1 wicket in the IML 2025 final.

Champions League T20

Pawan Negi played in the Champions League Twenty20 in the 2012-2013 and 2014-2015 seasons. In 2012-2013, he played for Delhi Daredevils. He participated in 5 matches, scored 16 runs, and had an average of 5.33. In 2014-2015, he joined Chennai Super Kings. In the final match, Negi scored 22 runs and took 5 wickets in 4 overs, helping his team win the tournament. He holds the record for the best bowling figures in a Champions League T20 match with 5/22.

Year Team Notes 2012–2013 Delhi Daredevils Played 5 matches, scored 16 runs, average 5.33. 2014–2015 Chennai Super Kings Scored 22 runs and took 5 wickets in the final. Chennai won.

Domestic career

Pawan Negi has played for Delhi in domestic cricket in several formats. He made his debut in first-class cricket in November 2011, playing against Haryana, and his last match in this format was in November 2015. He started playing List-A cricket in March 2012 against Assam, and his last game in this format was in October 2019 against Gujarat. Negi also debuted in T20 cricket in October 2011, playing against Himachal, and his last domestic T20 match was in January 2021 against Kerala.

Negi is known for his skills as a left-arm spinner, though he can also bat. He has represented Delhi in 19 List-A matches, taking 25 wickets at an average of 21.48, while scoring 187 runs. He was selected for the India A team, but was dropped from the Delhi Ranji squad in that season.

In the 2012-2013 Champions League T20, Negi played 5 matches for Delhi Daredevils, scoring 16 runs. He joined Chennai Super Kings for the 2014-2015 season and helped them win the tournament. In the final, he took 5 wickets for 22 runs and scored 22 runs. His 5/22 figures remain the best bowling performance in a Champions League T20 match.

In March 2024, Negi was named "Player of the Match" in the Indian Veteran Premier League after scoring 100 runs and helping VVIP Uttar Pradesh beat Mumbai Champions. In 2025, he played for India Masters in the International Masters League.

Records and achievements

Pawan Negi has had a successful cricket career with several notable achievements across various tournaments.

Asian Cup 2016: Part of the Indian team that won the tournament.

Indian Premier League (IPL): Played 50 matches. Scored 365 runs. Took 34 wickets. Highest score: 36 runs.

Best Player of the Match Award: Won in 2012 for taking four wickets in a match.

Champions League T20: Holds the record for the best bowling figures in a match with 5 wickets for 22 runs.

IPL Auction: Bought for the highest price in the history of the Indian Premier League auction.

Personal life

Pawan Negi is a well-known cricketer from India. His personal life has some interesting aspects that fans follow closely.

Family

Pawan Negi was born on January 6, 1993, in Delhi to SNe gi and Kamila Nega. His family comes from Almora, Uttarakhand, but they live in Delhi now. He studied at Delhi Public School. Negi applied for Delhi University through the sports quota but could not get admission due to missing documents.

Finance

As of 2024, Pawan Negi’s net worth is about INR 20 crore, or around US $2.3 million.

Scandals

In 2017, Pawan Negi became involved in a controversy when he submitted a certificate of participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy instead of a document proving his time playing for India during his university admission process. In 2016, he expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Daredevils for not fully utilizing his batting and bowling skills. After a loss in 2017, Negi referred to the defeat as “part of the game” and refused to blame it on excessive field movement.

Fans

Pawan Negi has around 150,000 followers on Instagram.