On This Day in Cricket - May 23

The 23rd day of May is all set to relive some epic moments in the game of cricket as in 2025, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs and got the 2 points. In 2023, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans by just 15 runs to secure their place in the Finals of the tournament. In 2012, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by 38 runs in the Eliminator as MS Dhoni made 51 runs from 20 balls to seal a place in the Finals.

On This Day - May 23, 2025 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 Runs

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was played on 23rd May 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. While batting first in the match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad started well as Ishan Kishan made 94 runs from 48 balls, while Aniket Verma got 26 runs from 9 balls to take the team to a total of 231 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs)

Chasing such a big target, the RCB team needed a strong start as Phil Salt made 62 runs from 32 balls while Virat Kohli made 43 runs from 25 balls. However, the middle order failed badly as after being 80/1 in 7 overs, the team got all-out for 189 runs in 19.5 overs, and hence the Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by 42 runs and won the two points.

On This Day - May 23, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans by 15 Runs

In the Qualifier-1 of the IPL 2023, the Chennai Super Kings met the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on 23rd May, 2023. Batting first on the slow pitch of Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad made 60 runs from 44 balls with a strike rate of 136.36 while Devon Conway got 40 runs from 34 balls with a strike rate of 117.64.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs)

With this, the Chennai Super Kings reached the total of 172 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs and looked set for a battle. Coming to the chase, the Gujarat Titans failed to start well as it was only Shubman Gill who got 42 runs from 38 balls while in the middle order, Rashid Khan got 30 runs from 16 balls with a strike rate of 187.50. Despite this effort, the team reached just 157 runs in the 20 overs and lost the match by 15 runs.

On This Day - May 23, 2012 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Mumbai Indians by 38 Runs

As the pressure of the IPL 2012 Eliminator reached its peak at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai Super Kings produced a strong all round performance to defeat Mumbai Indians by 38 runs and move ahead in the tournament. After losing Murali Vijay and Suresh Raina early, Michael Hussey played a calm knock of 49 from 39 balls while S Badrinath added 47. The game changed completely in the final overs when MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 20 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Dwayne Bravo also attacked hard with 33 not out from 14 balls as CSK finished on 187 for 5.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 38 runs)

Mumbai started well with Dwayne Smith scoring 38 from 22 balls, but regular wickets slowed the chase. Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and others could not build partnerships under pressure. Bravo starred with the ball too, taking 2 wickets for just 10 runs, while Albie Morkel picked up 2 wickets. Mumbai ended on 149 for 9 as CSK sealed an easy win.

On This Day - May 23, 2011 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 Wickets

In the 1st Qualifier of IPL 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets and moved into the final. Batting first, RCB posted 175/4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 70 runs from 44 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Mayank Agarwal added 34, while Luke Pomersbach scored a quick 29 from 18 balls. For CSK, Doug Bollinger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dwayne Bravo and Shadab Jakati picked up 1 wicket each.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets)

CSK had a poor start and lost both openers early, but Suresh Raina changed the match with an unbeaten 73 off 50 balls. His innings included 4 boundaries and 6 sixes. S Badrinath supported him with 34, while MS Dhoni scored 29. Albie Morkel finished the chase in style with 28 not out from only 10 balls as CSK reached 177/4 with 2 balls remaining.