Pankaj Kumar Rao

Pankaj Kumar Rao

bowler

Full name:Pankaj Kumar Rao
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Atlanta Lightning

Silicon Valley Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches283022
Innings503022
Overs843.1238.371.3
Balls---
Maidens186280
Runs23731098540
Wickets904621
Avg26.3623.8625.71
SR56.2131.120.42
Eco2.814.67.55
BB1143
4w330
5w600
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches283022
Innings42164
Not outs1393
Runs145382
Balls Faced367625
Avg55.422
SR39.561.2940
Fours2430
Fifties000
Sixies410
Highest2691
Hundreds000

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