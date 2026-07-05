Pankaj Kumar Rao
bowler
|Full name:
|Pankaj Kumar Rao
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|30
|22
|Innings
|50
|30
|22
|Overs
|843.1
|238.3
|71.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|186
|28
|0
|Runs
|2373
|1098
|540
|Wickets
|90
|46
|21
|Avg
|26.36
|23.86
|25.71
|SR
|56.21
|31.1
|20.42
|Eco
|2.81
|4.6
|7.55
|BB
|11
|4
|3
|4w
|3
|3
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|30
|22
|Innings
|42
|16
|4
|Not outs
|13
|9
|3
|Runs
|145
|38
|2
|Balls Faced
|367
|62
|5
|Avg
|5
|5.42
|2
|SR
|39.5
|61.29
|40
|Fours
|24
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|26
|9
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0