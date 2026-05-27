On This Day in Cricket - May 27

Another day in the month of May which is known for birthdays of Legends, 27th May has seen a number of cricketing events. In 1977, one of the Legends of Sri Lankan cricket, Mahela Jayawardene was born today. In 1962, the man who has been a Legend in the commentary box, Ravi Shastri was born today. Moving ahead to 1975, the man known as “Mr. Cricket”, Michael Hussey was born who was a late bloomer in his career. In 2012, the Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL Title after beating Chennai Super Kings in the Finals.

On This Day - May 27, 1977 - Mahela Jayawardene was Born Today

The batsman who has been the backbone of the Sri Lankan team, Denagamage Proboth Mahela de Silva Jayawardene was born on 27th May, 1977 in Colombo and went on to become a legend of the team. In the test format, he went on to play a total of 149 matches and got 11814 runs at an average of 49.84 along with a strike rate of 51.45. In this period, he made 34 centuries along with 50 half-centuries for the team.

(Denagamage Proboth Mahela de Silva Jayawardene was born on 27th May, 1977)

Coming to the ODI Format, Mahela Jayawardene made 12650 runs in the 448 matches played and averaged 33.37 along with having a strike rate of 78.96. He made 19 centuries along with 77 half-centuries for the team. In the T20I format, he was able to play just 55 matches for the team and scored 1493 runs at an average of 31.76 along with keeping the strike rate of 133.18.

On This Day - May 27, 1975 - Michael Hussey was Born Today

Termed as “Mr Cricket” and the man who became a late bloomer, Michael Hussey was born on 27th May, 1975 in Mt Lawley, Perth, Western Australia. Making his debut for Australia at the age of 29, Michael Hussey managed to play 185 matches for the Australian team and was able to score 5442 runs at an average of 48.15 along with a strike rate of 87.16. In his ODI Career, he got 3 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

(Michael Hussey was born on 27th May, 1975)

Coming to the Test format, he was able to represent the team in 79 matches and scored 6235 runs at an average of 51.52 and a strike rate of 50.13 while having 19 centuries to his name. Digging down to his T20I Format, Michael Hussey managed to have 721 runs in the 38 innings played while keeping an average of 37.94 and a strike rate of 136.29.

On This Day - May 27, 1962 - Ravi Shastri was Born Today

The birthday of Ravi Shastri celebrates the career of one of India’s most dependable all rounders. Shastri played 80 Tests and scored 3830 runs at an average of 35.79 with 11 centuries and 12 fifties. His highest Test score was 206, and he also picked up 151 wickets with his left arm spin. In ODIs, he represented India in 150 matches, scoring 3108 runs and taking 129 wickets. Shastri was known for his calm batting, smart cricketing mind, and ability to contribute in every department.

(Ravi Shastri was born on 27th May, 1962)

One of his finest moments came in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket, where he played a key role in India’s title win. After retirement, he became a famous commentator and later coached India to historic Test series wins in Australia in 2018 and 2021 under Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane respectively.

On This Day - May 27, 2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Chennai Super Kings to win IPL 2012

Winning the 2012 IPL title, Kolkata Knight Riders produced a stunning chase against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Batting first, CSK posted 190/3 in 20 overs after strong knocks from Michael Hussey, who made 54 off 43 balls, and Suresh Raina, whose brilliant 73 off 38 balls included 5 sixes.

(Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2012)

Murali Vijay also added 42 as CSK looked in complete control. KKR’s chase started badly when Gautam Gambhir fell for just 2, but Manvinder Bisla completely changed the match with a fearless innings of 89 from only 48 balls. Jacques Kallis supported him perfectly with a calm 69 off 49 deliveries. Their huge partnership pushed KKR close to the target before Manoj Tiwary finished the game with a boundary. KKR reached 192/5 in 19.4 overs and won by 5 wickets, lifting their maiden IPL trophy in dramatic fashion.