On This Day in Cricket - May 26

As we move to the 26th day of May, the fans of the game have seen some big IPL Finals in the past, along with celebrating the birthdays of some Legendary cricketers. Coming to 1988, the Legendary T20 Bowler and the man who redefined the opening role, Sunil Narine, was born today. In 1976, the England team was blessed with a superstar as Paul Collingwood was born today. In 2013, the Mumbai Indians finally lifted their maiden IPL Trophy after beating the Chennai Super Kings in the Finals.

On This Day - May 26, 1988 - Sunil Narine was Born Today

The man with Mystery and the player who is the GOAT of the T20 Leagues worldwide, Sunil Narine, was born on 26th May, 1988 in Arima, Trinidad & Tobago. With his bowling, he has been able to play 6 Test matches for the West Indies team and picked up 21 wickets at an average of 40.52 and an economy rate of 3.09 while having a strike rate of 78.5.

(Sunil Narine was born on 26th May, 1988)

Talking about his ODI Career, he was able to play 65 matches and got 92 wickets at an average of 26.46, along with an economy rate of 4.12 and a strike rate of 38.4. The T20I format remains his key format and has picked up 52 wickets from the 51 matches played by keeping an average of 21.25 along with an economy rate of 6.01. In the T20 Leagues worldwide, he has got 627 wickets in 595 matches, along with scoring 4783 runs at an average of 15.28 and a strike rate of 148.72.

On This Day - May 26, 1976 - Paul David Collingwood was Born Today

One of the finest players from the England team, Paul David Collingwood, was born on 26th May, 1976 in Shotley Bridge, Co Durham. Playing for the England team in his International Career, he has played 68 matches in his arsenal and has scored 4259 runs at an average of 40.56 and a strike rate of 46.44, while getting 10 centuries to his name.

(Paul David Collingwood was born on 26th May, 1976)

Coming to the ODI Format, he has represented the England team in 197 matches and has made 5092 runs at an average of 35.36 while having a strike rate of 76.98. In the ODI Career, he has got 5 centuries along with 26 half-centuries to his name. When it comes to the T20I Career, he has got 583 runs in the 36 matches while keeping an average of 18.80 and a strike rate of 127.01 for the team.

On This Day - May 26, 2024 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Finals of IPL 2024

Being a one-sided final, the 2024 IPL title clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium saw Kolkata Knight Riders completely dominate Sunrisers Hyderabad and win their 3rd IPL trophy by 8 wickets with 57 balls remaining. After choosing to bat first, SRH suffered a terrible start as Travis Head fell for a duck while Abhishek Sharma managed just 2 runs. Mitchell Starc led the destruction with figures of 2 for 14, while Andre Russell picked up 3 wickets.

(Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024)

SRH were bowled out for only 113 in 18.3 overs, with Pat Cummins top scoring with 24 runs and Aiden Markram adding 20. In reply, KKR attacked from the beginning and raced to 72 for 1 in the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer smashed an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 39. KKR comfortably finished the chase in only 10.3 overs to seal a memorable title win.

On This Day - May 26, 2013 - Mumbai Indians defeats Chennai Super Kings to win the IPL 2013

Winning the 2013 IPL final, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs at Eden Gardens to lift their maiden title. Mumbai had a terrible start as they slipped to 16 for 3 inside 4 overs. Dinesh Karthik made 21, while Ambati Rayudu added 37 to rebuild the innings. Kieron Pollard then changed the game with a brilliant unbeaten 60 off 32 balls, smashing 7 fours and 3 sixes to take Mumbai to 148 for 9.

(Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2013)

Chennai’s chase collapsed early after losing Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina and Badrinath in the first 2 overs. MS Dhoni fought alone with an unbeaten 63 off 45 balls, hitting 5 sixes, but lacked support from the other batters. Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson picked up 2 wickets each as Mumbai sealed a famous victory.