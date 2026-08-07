Ramanjot Singh
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ramanjot Singh
|Nationality:
|Slovenia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|31
|31
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|10.33
|10.33
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|87
|87
|Balls Faced
|94
|94
|Avg
|21.75
|21.75
|SR
|92.55
|92.55
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|46
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0