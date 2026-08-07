Ramanjot Singh

Ramanjot Singh

wicket keeper

Full name:Ramanjot Singh
Nationality:Slovenia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Slovenia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3131
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco10.3310.33
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs8787
Balls Faced9494
Avg21.7521.75
SR92.5592.55
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest4646
Hundreds00

Another Players

Muhammad, Taher

Muhammad, Taher

Pallekonda, Dileep Kumar

Pallekonda, Dileep Kumar

Khan, Mazhar

Khan, Mazhar

Koppolu, Sudhakar

Koppolu, Sudhakar

Khan, Waqar

Khan, Waqar

Sharma, Tarun

Sharma, Tarun

Arshad, Shahid

Arshad, Shahid

Mamadkhel, Rasheed Ali

Mamadkhel, Rasheed Ali

Siddiqui, Muhammad

Siddiqui, Muhammad

Ali, Izaz

Ali, Izaz