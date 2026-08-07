Sudhakar Koppolu
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sudhakar Koppolu
|Nationality:
|Slovenia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|11
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|11
|11
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|7
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|2.33
|2.33
|SR
|43.75
|43.75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0