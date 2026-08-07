Sudhakar Koppolu

Sudhakar Koppolu

all rounder

Full name:Sudhakar Koppolu
Nationality:Slovenia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Slovenia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1111
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1111
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs77
Balls Faced1616
Avg2.332.33
SR43.7543.75
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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