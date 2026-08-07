Regina Sela Monika Lili'i
bowler
|Full name:
|Regina Sela Monika Lili'i
|Nationality:
|Samoa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|31
|Innings
|2
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|27
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|13.5
|0
|SR
|12
|0
|Eco
|6.75
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|31
|Innings
|12
|19
|Not outs
|5
|9
|Runs
|323
|161
|Balls Faced
|415
|180
|Avg
|46.14
|16.1
|SR
|77.83
|89.44
|Fours
|31
|10
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|51
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0