Regina Sela Monika Lili'i

Regina Sela Monika Lili'i

bowler

Full name:Regina Sela Monika Lili'i
Nationality:Samoa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Samoa Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1231
Innings20
Overs4.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs270
Wickets20
Avg13.50
SR120
Eco6.750
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1231
Innings1219
Not outs59
Runs323161
Balls Faced415180
Avg46.1416.1
SR77.8389.44
Fours3110
Fifties10
Sixies20
Highest5125
Hundreds00

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