Ruth Johnston
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ruth Johnston
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|27
|Innings
|0
|21
|Overs
|0
|58.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|368
|Wickets
|0
|18
|Avg
|0
|20.44
|SR
|0
|19.55
|Eco
|0
|6.27
|BB
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|27
|Innings
|6
|25
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|61
|317
|Balls Faced
|83
|310
|Avg
|10.16
|13.78
|SR
|73.49
|102.25
|Fours
|5
|32
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|10
|Highest
|21
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0