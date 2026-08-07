Ruth Johnston

Ruth Johnston

wicket keeper

Full name:Ruth Johnston
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2025 Teams

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Queensland Fire Women

Samoa Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1027
Innings021
Overs058.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs0368
Wickets018
Avg020.44
SR019.55
Eco06.27
BB04
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1027
Innings625
Not outs02
Runs61317
Balls Faced83310
Avg10.1613.78
SR73.49102.25
Fours532
Fifties01
Sixies010
Highest2163
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Hamilton, Lucy

Berry, Bonnie

Berry, Bonnie

Radford, Meg

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Manix-Geeves, Emma

Manix-Geeves, Emma

Raack, Celeste

Raack, Celeste

Sootaga, Angel

Sootaga, Angel

Tryon, Chloe

Tryon, Chloe

Aoina, Ailaoa Felicia

Aoina, Ailaoa Felicia

Johnston, Ellie

Johnston, Ellie

Voll, Georgia

Voll, Georgia