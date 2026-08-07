Reynard Leveridge

Reynard Leveridge

bowler

Full name:Reynard Leveridge
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2023 Teams

Morrisville Raptors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1612
Innings2911
Overs254.574.0
Balls--
Maidens613
Runs742362
Wickets2011
Avg37.132.9
SR76.4540.36
Eco2.914.89
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1612
Innings227
Not outs114
Runs351
Balls Faced13223
Avg3.180.33
SR26.514.34
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest81
Hundreds00

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Griffith, Trevon

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Pienaar, Obus

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Milantha, Lahiru

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