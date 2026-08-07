Reynard Leveridge
bowler
|Full name:
|Reynard Leveridge
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|16
|12
|Innings
|29
|11
|Overs
|254.5
|74.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|61
|3
|Runs
|742
|362
|Wickets
|20
|11
|Avg
|37.1
|32.9
|SR
|76.45
|40.36
|Eco
|2.91
|4.89
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|16
|12
|Innings
|22
|7
|Not outs
|11
|4
|Runs
|35
|1
|Balls Faced
|132
|23
|Avg
|3.18
|0.33
|SR
|26.51
|4.34
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|8
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0