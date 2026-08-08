Trevon Abashai Griffith
batsman
|Full name:
|Trevon Abashai Griffith
|Nationality:
|Guyana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|34
|18
|Innings
|4
|0
|5
|Overs
|9.0
|0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|1
|Runs
|21
|0
|129
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|129
|SR
|0
|0
|78
|Eco
|2.33
|0
|9.92
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|34
|18
|Innings
|39
|33
|18
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|648
|710
|289
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|278
|Avg
|17.51
|22.18
|17
|SR
|0
|0
|103.95
|Fours
|0
|0
|20
|Fifties
|2
|5
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|12
|Highest
|58
|80
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0