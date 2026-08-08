Trevon Abashai Griffith

Trevon Abashai Griffith

batsman

Full name:Trevon Abashai Griffith
Nationality:Guyana

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches213418
Innings405
Overs9.0013.0
Balls---
Maidens301
Runs210129
Wickets001
Avg00129
SR0078
Eco2.3309.92
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches213418
Innings393318
Not outs211
Runs648710289
Balls Faced00278
Avg17.5122.1817
SR00103.95
Fours0020
Fifties250
Sixies0012
Highest588042
Hundreds000

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