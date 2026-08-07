Riley R Ayre

Riley R Ayre

bowler

Full name:Riley R Ayre
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

University of Queensland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches12
Innings22
Overs12.012.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3854
Wickets10
Avg380
SR720
Eco3.164.5
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches12
Innings12
Not outs11
Runs15
Balls Faced97
Avg05
SR11.1171.42
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest15
Hundreds00

Another Players

Davies, Oliver

Davies, Oliver