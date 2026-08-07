Riley R Ayre
bowler
|Full name:
|Riley R Ayre
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|12.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|54
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|38
|0
|SR
|72
|0
|Eco
|3.16
|4.5
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|1
|5
|Balls Faced
|9
|7
|Avg
|0
|5
|SR
|11.11
|71.42
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0