Rodrigo Thomas
batsman
|Full name:
|Rodrigo Thomas
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|13
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|13
|8
|Innings
|8
|12
|8
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|73
|301
|73
|Balls Faced
|95
|347
|95
|Avg
|10.42
|25.08
|10.42
|SR
|76.84
|86.74
|76.84
|Fours
|7
|32
|7
|Fifties
|0
|4
|0
|Sixies
|1
|11
|1
|Highest
|18
|63
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0