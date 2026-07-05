Rodrigo Thomas

Rodrigo Thomas

batsman

Full name:Rodrigo Thomas
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Grenadine Divers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches8138
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches8138
Innings8128
Not outs101
Runs7330173
Balls Faced9534795
Avg10.4225.0810.42
SR76.8486.7476.84
Fours7327
Fifties040
Sixies1111
Highest186318
Hundreds000

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