DJ Anderson

DJ Anderson

all rounder

Full name:DJ Anderson

Teams

2023 Teams

Best of The Rest

Grenadine Divers

Indian River Rowers

Valley Hikers

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches72410
Innings130
Overs6.06.00
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs14350
Wickets010
Avg0350
SR0360
Eco2.335.830
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches72410
Innings122410
Not outs031
Runs229585171
Balls Faced573813133
Avg19.0827.8519
SR39.9671.95128.57
Fours286521
Fifties010
Sixies064
Highest477940
Hundreds000

Another Players

Morancie, Edmund

Morancie, Edmund

Parris, Shaqkere

Parris, Shaqkere

Redwood, Tamarie

Redwood, Tamarie

Barker, Antonio

Barker, Antonio

Seaton, Watson

Seaton, Watson

Stewart, Navin

Stewart, Navin

Doctrove, Ethan

Doctrove, Ethan

Lamothe, Jason

Lamothe, Jason

Beckford, Daniel

Beckford, Daniel

Matthew, Mervin

Matthew, Mervin