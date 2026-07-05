DJ Anderson
all rounder
|Full name:
|DJ Anderson
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|24
|10
|Innings
|1
|3
|0
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|35
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|35
|0
|SR
|0
|36
|0
|Eco
|2.33
|5.83
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|24
|10
|Innings
|12
|24
|10
|Not outs
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|229
|585
|171
|Balls Faced
|573
|813
|133
|Avg
|19.08
|27.85
|19
|SR
|39.96
|71.95
|128.57
|Fours
|28
|65
|21
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|4
|Highest
|47
|79
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0