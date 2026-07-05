Rupasinghe Jayawardene Mudiyanselage Gihan Madushanka Rupasinghe
batsman
|Full name:
|Rupasinghe Jayawardene Mudiyanselage Gihan Madushanka Rupasinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|106
|94
|64
|Innings
|0
|70
|28
|10
|Overs
|0
|332.1
|111.4
|26.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|51
|4
|0
|Runs
|0
|1099
|535
|208
|Wickets
|0
|31
|19
|9
|Avg
|0
|35.45
|28.15
|23.11
|SR
|0
|64.29
|35.26
|17.55
|Eco
|0
|3.3
|4.79
|7.89
|BB
|0
|3
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|106
|94
|64
|Innings
|2
|165
|87
|63
|Not outs
|0
|15
|8
|7
|Runs
|33
|5405
|1928
|1168
|Balls Faced
|39
|6349
|2151
|980
|Avg
|16.5
|36.03
|24.4
|20.85
|SR
|84.61
|85.13
|89.63
|119.18
|Fours
|2
|610
|163
|88
|Fifties
|0
|33
|9
|7
|Sixies
|0
|152
|60
|43
|Highest
|18
|154
|117
|74
|Hundreds
|0
|9
|2
|0