Rupasinghe Jayawardene Mudiyanselage Gihan Madushanka Rupasinghe

Rupasinghe Jayawardene Mudiyanselage Gihan Madushanka Rupasinghe

batsman

Full name:Rupasinghe Jayawardene Mudiyanselage Gihan Madushanka Rupasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Kent Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21069464
Innings0702810
Overs0332.1111.426.2
Balls----
Maidens05140
Runs01099535208
Wickets031199
Avg035.4528.1523.11
SR064.2935.2617.55
Eco03.34.797.89
BB0332
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21069464
Innings21658763
Not outs01587
Runs33540519281168
Balls Faced3963492151980
Avg16.536.0324.420.85
SR84.6185.1389.63119.18
Fours261016388
Fifties03397
Sixies01526043
Highest1815411774
Hundreds0920

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