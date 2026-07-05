Sahel Zadran

Sahel Zadran

all rounder

Full name:Sahel Zadran
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Donaustadt

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2828
Innings2828
Overs78.478.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs633633
Wickets2121
Avg30.1430.14
SR22.4722.47
Eco8.048.04
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2828
Innings1414
Not outs44
Runs5151
Balls Faced5858
Avg5.15.1
SR87.9387.93
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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