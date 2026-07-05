Sahel Zadran
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sahel Zadran
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|28
|Innings
|28
|28
|Overs
|78.4
|78.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|633
|633
|Wickets
|21
|21
|Avg
|30.14
|30.14
|SR
|22.47
|22.47
|Eco
|8.04
|8.04
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|28
|Innings
|14
|14
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|51
|51
|Balls Faced
|58
|58
|Avg
|5.1
|5.1
|SR
|87.93
|87.93
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0