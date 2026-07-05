Shahzeb Choudhry
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shahzeb Choudhry
|Nationality:
|Sweden
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|17.2
|17.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|85
|85
|Wickets
|10
|10
|Avg
|8.5
|8.5
|SR
|10.4
|10.4
|Eco
|4.9
|4.9
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|22
|22
|Balls Faced
|32
|32
|Avg
|7.33
|7.33
|SR
|68.75
|68.75
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0