Shahzeb Choudhry

Shahzeb Choudhry

all rounder

Full name:Shahzeb Choudhry
Nationality:Sweden

Teams

2023 Teams

Sweden

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs17.217.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8585
Wickets1010
Avg8.58.5
SR10.410.4
Eco4.94.9
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs2222
Balls Faced3232
Avg7.337.33
SR68.7568.75
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1111
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mohammad, Nazar

Mohammad, Nazar

Ahmad, Syed

Ahmad, Syed

Zar, Abu

Zar, Abu

Mundra, Ajay

Mundra, Ajay

Kabir, Humayun

Kabir, Humayun

Zia, Ismaeel

Zia, Ismaeel

Boshoff, Wynand

Boshoff, Wynand

Hussain, Tasaduq

Hussain, Tasaduq

Khalil, Samiallah

Khalil, Samiallah

Dash, Debarchan

Dash, Debarchan