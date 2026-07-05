Shaurya Mahesh Sanandiya
bowler
|Full name:
|Shaurya Mahesh Sanandiya
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|30
|16
|Innings
|45
|30
|16
|Overs
|540.5
|243.5
|56.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|119
|12
|1
|Runs
|1751
|1317
|389
|Wickets
|64
|44
|28
|Avg
|27.35
|29.93
|13.89
|SR
|50.7
|33.25
|12.07
|Eco
|3.23
|5.4
|6.9
|BB
|7
|5
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|2
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|30
|16
|Innings
|33
|21
|9
|Not outs
|8
|7
|3
|Runs
|380
|219
|105
|Balls Faced
|1035
|254
|70
|Avg
|15.2
|15.64
|17.5
|SR
|36.71
|86.22
|150
|Fours
|51
|22
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|6
|Highest
|40
|31
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0