Shaurya Mahesh Sanandiya

Shaurya Mahesh Sanandiya

bowler

Full name:Shaurya Mahesh Sanandiya
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Gohilwad Gladiators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches263016
Innings453016
Overs540.5243.556.2
Balls---
Maidens119121
Runs17511317389
Wickets644428
Avg27.3529.9313.89
SR50.733.2512.07
Eco3.235.46.9
BB754
4w222
5w310
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches263016
Innings33219
Not outs873
Runs380219105
Balls Faced103525470
Avg15.215.6417.5
SR36.7186.22150
Fours51228
Fifties000
Sixies066
Highest403130
Hundreds000

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