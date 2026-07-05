Yuvraj Chudasama

Yuvraj Chudasama

bowler

Full name:Yuvraj Chudasama
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Saurashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21511
Innings31511
Overs66.099.432.1
Balls---
Maidens770
Runs202509230
Wickets2209
Avg10125.4525.55
SR19829.921.44
Eco3.065.17.15
BB132
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21511
Innings343
Not outs132
Runs24119
Balls Faced492512
Avg12119
SR48.974475
Fours400
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest2068
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jadeja, Ravindra

Jadeja, Ravindra

Gajjar, Sammar

Gajjar, Sammar

Nakrani, Dinesh

Nakrani, Dinesh

Jivrajani, Kevin S

Jivrajani, Kevin S

Panwar, Ankur

Panwar, Ankur

Vasavada, Arpit

Vasavada, Arpit

Gohil, Jay

Gohil, Jay

Uthappa, Robin

Uthappa, Robin

Parmar, Kishan

Parmar, Kishan

Bhut, Parth

Bhut, Parth