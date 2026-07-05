Yuvraj Chudasama
bowler
|Full name:
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|11
|Innings
|3
|15
|11
|Overs
|66.0
|99.4
|32.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|7
|0
|Runs
|202
|509
|230
|Wickets
|2
|20
|9
|Avg
|101
|25.45
|25.55
|SR
|198
|29.9
|21.44
|Eco
|3.06
|5.1
|7.15
|BB
|1
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|11
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|Not outs
|1
|3
|2
|Runs
|24
|11
|9
|Balls Faced
|49
|25
|12
|Avg
|12
|11
|9
|SR
|48.97
|44
|75
|Fours
|4
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|20
|6
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0