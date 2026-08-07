Siddharth Kamal Saraf
batsman
|Full name:
|Siddharth Kamal Saraf
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|7
|1
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|6.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|22
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.66
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|7
|1
|Innings
|17
|7
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|487
|100
|16
|Balls Faced
|1454
|198
|17
|Avg
|28.64
|16.66
|16
|SR
|33.49
|50.5
|94.11
|Fours
|74
|14
|2
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|0
|Highest
|88
|36
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0