Siddharth Kamal Saraf

Siddharth Kamal Saraf

batsman

Full name:Siddharth Kamal Saraf
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Jaipur Indians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1071
Innings200
Overs6.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs2200
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3.6600
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1071
Innings1771
Not outs010
Runs48710016
Balls Faced145419817
Avg28.6416.6616
SR33.4950.594.11
Fours74142
Fifties400
Sixies110
Highest883616
Hundreds000

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