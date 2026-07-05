International career

Sita Rana Magar was born on 5 March 1992. She plays cricket for Nepal. She is a left-handed all-rounder. She has been the vice captain of the national women’s team.

Sita works for Nepal’s Armed Police Force. She got this job because of her skills in cricket. The Armed Police Force has more than 500 athletes. They mostly focus on sports. Sometimes they must also take part in national security work.

Sita has played many matches for Nepal. She helps both with batting and bowling. Her role in the team has stayed strong for many years.

2007

Made international debut on 12 July 2007.

Played in Nepal's first women's national cricket team match against Thailand at ACC Women’s Tournament in Malaysia.

Helped Nepal reach the final, where they finished second to Bangladesh.

2008–2010

Played in Nepal’s under-19 teams that won the ACC U-19 Women’s Championships in 2008 and 2010.

Began to take cricket more seriously after these successes.

2010

Played at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, in November.

2011

Participated in ACC Women’s Twenty20 Championship in Kuwait in February.

2012

Played in ACC Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup in Guangzhou, China, in October.

2013

Took part in ACC Women’s Championship in Thailand in January.

Scored 46 runs against the United Arab Emirates, the highest by a Nepali woman in international cricket at that time.

Team won all group matches but lost in semi-finals.

2014

Played ACC Women’s Premier tournament in Thailand in February.

Scored 72 runs and took 4 wickets against Iran; named player of the match.

Achieved highest individual score and strong team totals at ACC women's tournaments.

Competed in women’s T20 cricket at Asian Games in South Korea in September.

Took 2 wickets and a catch against Bangladesh.

Nepal cricket faced management issues and government interference.

2016

Played in Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup in Thailand in November–December.

Top scored with 15 runs against Bangladesh but team lost all matches and finished last.

Nepal did not join the next Asia Cup in 2018.

2019

Made WT20I debut on 12 January against China in Thailand; Nepal won by 10 wickets.

Scored 37 runs against UAE and earned player of the match.

Scored 48 runs in semi-final win over Indonesia, highest WT20I score for Nepal then.

Nepal lost the final to Thailand.

Player of the tournament at 2019 ICC Women’s Qualifier Asia in Thailand.

Scored 42 runs vs Malaysia and took 3 wickets vs China.

Nepal finished second behind Thailand.

ICC lifted suspension of Nepal’s cricket board.

Nepal hired first women’s team coach.

2020

Received central contract from Nepal Cricket Association as a grade "A" player.

2021

Starred in Nepal-Qatar WT20I series in November in Doha.

Scored 39 runs in first match; record for highest WT20I score by a Nepali woman broken by teammate.

Scored unbeaten 82 runs in third match; player of the match.

Nepal won series 3–0.

Player of the tournament at 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in UAE.

Top scored with 40 against Hong Kong.

Took 3 wickets against Bhutan, player of the match.

Scored 30 runs and took 1 wicket vs Malaysia, player of the match.

Nepal finished third.

2022

Played 7 matches at FairBreak Invitational T20 in Dubai in May.

Best batting was 18 runs; best bowling 1 wicket for 18 runs.

Celebrated wickets with “Pushpa” hand gesture.

Lost vice captaincy during tournament but played final bilateral WT20I series at home against Uganda.

Best bowling 2/15 in final match; Nepal lost series 2–3.

2023

Played in T20I series against Malaysia, called the Sita Series.

Scored 34 runs; Nepal won series 3–2.

2024

Took a hat-trick in ACC Women’s Premier Cup against Kuwait, becoming fourth Nepalese woman to do so.

Career Summary (T20)

Played 8 T20 matches.

Scored 98 runs total with average 20.

Hit 12 fours and no sixes.

Leagues Participation

Sita Rana Magar has taken part in Malaysian Women's Super League.

Malaysian Women's Super League

In 2024, Magar played for the Western Wonder Women’s team in the Malaysian Women's Super League. She scored 150 runs and took 8 wickets during the tournament. For her all-round performance, she was named Player of the Tournament. This recognition highlighted her key role in the league.

Year Team Notes 2024 Western Wonder Women’s Player of the tournament; 150 runs, 8 wickets

Domestic career

Sita Rana Magar started playing cricket on her school team. Later, she joined the Nepalgunj regional team. She became the best bowler in Nepal’s first women’s cricket tournament. At that time, cricket for women in Nepal was hard to play. There were no training centers. Many girls did not want to play because of social pressure. Her mother supported her, but her father was not sure at first.

Before the late 2010s, women’s cricket in Nepal had few tournaments. Magar said the biggest problem was the lack of local competitions. In 2018, she played for the Armed Police Force team. The team won the Prime Minister Cup Women’s National Tournament. Magar had the best batting average and helped her team in the final.

In 2020, she was captain of the Armed Police Force team. They lost in the final but played well. In 2021, she led the team to win the same tournament. In 2023, she played for the Tornadoes Women team in the Jailbreak Invitational Tournament and took three wickets in one game. She also played in the 2023 Prime Minister Cup, scoring 69 runs and taking 4 wickets in four matches.

Though some leagues were postponed in 2019, Magar’s career grew steadily. She has helped women’s cricket in Nepal develop.

Other Leagues

Sita Rana Magar also took part in other regional leagues to gain more match practice and leadership experience. Some tournaments faced delays or changes but she remained active and important to her teams.

In 2019, Magar was chosen as the marquee player for Dhangadhi Wonder Women in the planned NCL Women's T20 Cricket League. This tournament, however, was postponed twice and never took place.

Later in 2019, a replacement event called the Women's Champions League happened in October. Magar was captain and marquee player for Pokhara Paltan, one of five teams in the tournament. She played well, scoring 65 not out in 56 balls against Chitwan Rhinos. Despite her efforts, Pokhara Paltan lost all three matches and was eliminated early.

Records and achievements

Sita Rana Magar has won several awards and set important records in her cricket career. In 2024, she earned a prize at the Malaysian Women’s Super League. She also became the fourth Nepalese woman to take a hat-trick in international cricket during the ACC Women’s Premier Cup.

2024: Award at Malaysian Women’s Super League

2024: Hat-trick in ACC Women’s Premier Cup versus Kuwait (three wickets in a row)

2023: Player of the Match in Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series in Kuala Lumpur (5 wickets for 16 runs against Hong Kong)

Served as vice-captain of Nepal women’s national cricket team

Played 8 T20 matches, scored 98 runs with an average of 20

Hit 12 fours and no sixes in T20 career

Personal life

Sita Rana Magar comes from Nepalgunj, a city in the Banke District of Nepal. She has been active in sports since childhood, first loving football before switching to cricket at age 13. Her family has played an important role in supporting her sports career.

Family

Magar’s husband supports her sports life. He was a boxer, and his siblings are boxers too. When she trains, he handles housework and cooking. They plan to have a child after her cricket career. Her mother was always supportive, but her father was unsure at first. After people praised Magar’s skills, her father changed his mind.

Finance

Magar is among the 19 women cricketers in Nepal with contracts. Women cricketers earn up to Rs50,000 per month, while men can earn up to Rs100,000. She also plays in domestic leagues.

Scandals

In 2014, during management changes in Nepal cricket, Magar played in the T20 Women’s tournament at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. Nepal lost in the quarterfinals against Bangladesh after a poor performance, despite a strong contribution by Magar in earlier matches.

Fans

She has around 5,800 followers on Instagram.