Sohraab Dhaliwal

Sohraab Dhaliwal

all rounder

Full name:Sohraab Dhaliwal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1127
Innings915
Overs31.036.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs145260
Wickets56
Avg2943.33
SR37.236
Eco4.677.22
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1127
Innings824
Not outs07
Runs154343
Balls Faced174214
Avg19.2520.17
SR88.5160.28
Fours924
Fifties11
Sixies722
Highest5151
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sran, Barinder

Sran, Barinder

Saini, Prakash Singh

Saini, Prakash Singh

Singh, Anmoljeet

Singh, Anmoljeet

Kakkar, Uday

Kakkar, Uday

Nazar, Azam

Nazar, Azam

Chitkara, Deepin

Chitkara, Deepin

Singh, Ramandeep

Singh, Ramandeep

Ghai, Ashish

Ghai, Ashish

Chaudhary, Abhay

Chaudhary, Abhay

Sidhu, Jashanpreet Singh

Sidhu, Jashanpreet Singh