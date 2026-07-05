Sohraab Dhaliwal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sohraab Dhaliwal
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|27
|Innings
|9
|15
|Overs
|31.0
|36.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|145
|260
|Wickets
|5
|6
|Avg
|29
|43.33
|SR
|37.2
|36
|Eco
|4.67
|7.22
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|27
|Innings
|8
|24
|Not outs
|0
|7
|Runs
|154
|343
|Balls Faced
|174
|214
|Avg
|19.25
|20.17
|SR
|88.5
|160.28
|Fours
|9
|24
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|7
|22
|Highest
|51
|51
|Hundreds
|0
|0