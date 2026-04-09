Ramandeep Singh News View all If you are interested in cricketer Ramandeep Singh, you can find all the latest information about him here: how often he participates in cricket tournaments, predictions for future matches, and what records he plans to set.

International career

Ramandeep Singh started his international career in October 2024, when he played for India A in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman. In this tournament, he scored 94 runs and took three wickets in three innings.

Here are the key moments of his international career:

October 2024: Played for India A in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Scored 94 runs and took 3 wickets.

13 November 2024: Made his T20I debut for India against South Africa.

Leagues Participation

Ramandeep Singh mainly plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His journey in the IPL has been exciting, with important moves between teams. He started with Mumbai Indians and later moved to Kolkata Knight Riders, where he has shown his skills as an all-rounder. Below is a summary of his IPL participation and achievements.

Indian Premier League

Ramandeep Singh began his IPL career in 2022 with Mumbai Indians (MI), where he was bought for ₹20 lakh. In 2023, he stayed with MI but didn’t play any matches. In 2024, he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he played in all 14 matches of the season. His contributions in batting and bowling helped KKR win the title.

Year Team Amount Role Special Notes 2022 Mumbai Indians (MI) ₹20 lakh All-rounder Did not play in 2023. 2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) ₹20 lakh All-rounder Stayed with MI but did not play. 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ₹20 lakh All-rounder Key player in KKR’s title win. 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ₹4 crore All-rounder Retained for the 2025 season after strong 2024 performance. 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ₹4 crore All-rounder Retained.

For the 2026 season, KKR officially retained Ramandeep for ₹4 crore. He enters the 19th edition of the league with enhanced status, having made his T20I debut for India in late 2024.

Domestic career

Ramandeep Singh started playing domestic cricket for Punjab. His first Twenty20 match was in the 2016–17 Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament on January 29, 2017. He then played his first List A match for Punjab on October 5, 2019, in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In February 2020, Ramandeep made his debut in first-class cricket for Punjab in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

Records and achievements

Ramandeep Singh has reached several important milestones in his cricket career. Below are some of his main records and achievements:

2024: Won the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders.

2022: Scored 45 runs and took 6 wickets in 5 matches in his debut IPL season.

2022-2023: Took 5 wickets for 17 runs in four overs against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his best bowling performance.

T20 Record: Holds the record for the most points scored in T20, with a total of 640 points.

Personal life

Ramandeep Singh comes from a supportive family. His father, Hardev Singh, was an international cyclist who represented India. His mother, Suhjit Kaur, has always supported him in his career.

Finance

As of 2024, Ramandeep Singh’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹50 lakhs and ₹1 crore. His income comes from domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cars and House

Details about Ramandeep Singh’s house and car are not available. He was born on April 13, 1997, in Chandigarh, India.

Scandals

Ramandeep Singh was fined 20% of his salary on May 11, 2024, for breaking the IPL Code of Conduct in a match against Mumbai Indians. The violation was a first-level offense. He accepted the fine, and further violations could result in a ban.

Fans

Ramandeep Singh has a strong fan base. He won the IPL title in 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders, and his team, Punjab, won a trophy in 2023. He has nearly 250k followers on Instagram.