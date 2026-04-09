Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh

batsman

Full name:Ramandeep Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):13 April 1997(28)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Height:187 cm
Hometown:Chandigarh, India
Jersey Number:20
Batting Style:Right hand Bat
Bowling Style:Right arm Medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31728
Innings2814
Overs10.027.027.0
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs40157219
Wickets0613
Avg026.1616.84
SR02712.46
Eco45.818.11
BB053
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31728
Innings51218
Not outs146
Runs124238198
Balls Faced179320152
Avg3129.7516.5
SR69.2774.37130.26
Fours152114
Fifties111
Sixies149
Highest696254
Hundreds000

Ramandeep Singh Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

Ramandeep Singh News

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If you are interested in cricketer Ramandeep Singh, you can find all the latest information about him here: how often he participates in cricket tournaments, predictions for future matches, and what records he plans to set.

International career

Ramandeep Singh started his international career in October 2024, when he played for India A in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman. In this tournament, he scored 94 runs and took three wickets in three innings.

Here are the key moments of his international career:

  • October 2024: Played for India A in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Scored 94 runs and took 3 wickets.
  • 13 November 2024: Made his T20I debut for India against South Africa.

Leagues Participation

Ramandeep Singh mainly plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His journey in the IPL has been exciting, with important moves between teams. He started with Mumbai Indians and later moved to Kolkata Knight Riders, where he has shown his skills as an all-rounder. Below is a summary of his IPL participation and achievements.

Indian Premier League

Ramandeep Singh began his IPL career in 2022 with Mumbai Indians (MI), where he was bought for ₹20 lakh. In 2023, he stayed with MI but didn’t play any matches. In 2024, he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he played in all 14 matches of the season. His contributions in batting and bowling helped KKR win the title.

Year

Team

Amount

Role

Special Notes

2022

Mumbai Indians (MI)

₹20 lakh

All-rounder

Did not play in 2023.

2023

Mumbai Indians (MI)

₹20 lakh

All-rounder

Stayed with MI but did not play.

2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

₹20 lakh

All-rounder

Key player in KKR’s title win.

2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

₹4 crore

All-rounder

Retained for the 2025 season after strong 2024 performance.

2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

₹4 crore

All-rounder

Retained.

For the 2026 season, KKR officially retained Ramandeep for ₹4 crore. He enters the 19th edition of the league with enhanced status, having made his T20I debut for India in late 2024.

Domestic career

Ramandeep Singh started playing domestic cricket for Punjab. His first Twenty20 match was in the 2016–17 Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament on January 29, 2017. He then played his first List A match for Punjab on October 5, 2019, in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In February 2020, Ramandeep made his debut in first-class cricket for Punjab in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

Records and achievements

Ramandeep Singh has reached several important milestones in his cricket career. Below are some of his main records and achievements:

  • 2024: Won the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders.
  • 2022: Scored 45 runs and took 6 wickets in 5 matches in his debut IPL season.
  • 2022-2023: Took 5 wickets for 17 runs in four overs against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his best bowling performance.
  • T20 Record: Holds the record for the most points scored in T20, with a total of 640 points.

Personal life

Ramandeep Singh comes from a supportive family. His father, Hardev Singh, was an international cyclist who represented India. His mother, Suhjit Kaur, has always supported him in his career.

Finance

As of 2024, Ramandeep Singh’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹50 lakhs and ₹1 crore. His income comes from domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cars and House

Details about Ramandeep Singh’s house and car are not available. He was born on April 13, 1997, in Chandigarh, India.

Scandals

Ramandeep Singh was fined 20% of his salary on May 11, 2024, for breaking the IPL Code of Conduct in a match against Mumbai Indians. The violation was a first-level offense. He accepted the fine, and further violations could result in a ban.

Fans

Ramandeep Singh has a strong fan base. He won the IPL title in 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders, and his team, Punjab, won a trophy in 2023. He has nearly 250k followers on Instagram.

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