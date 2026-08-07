Sourabh Ambalal Chouhan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sourabh Ambalal Chouhan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|6
|Innings
|5
|0
|0
|Overs
|18.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|60
|0
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|60
|0
|0
|SR
|108
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.33
|0
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|6
|Innings
|12
|7
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|236
|128
|68
|Balls Faced
|636
|219
|80
|Avg
|19.66
|18.28
|11.33
|SR
|37.1
|58.44
|85
|Fours
|33
|21
|7
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|1
|Highest
|73
|34
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0