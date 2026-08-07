Sourabh Ambalal Chouhan

Sourabh Ambalal Chouhan

all rounder

Full name:Sourabh Ambalal Chouhan
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches676
Innings500
Overs18.000
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs6000
Wickets100
Avg6000
SR10800
Eco3.3300
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches676
Innings1276
Not outs000
Runs23612868
Balls Faced63621980
Avg19.6618.2811.33
SR37.158.4485
Fours33217
Fifties200
Sixies311
Highest733435
Hundreds000

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