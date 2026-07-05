Spiros Gasteratos
all rounder
|Full name:
|Spiros Gasteratos
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|12.5
|12.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|95
|95
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|15.4
|15.4
|Eco
|7.4
|7.4
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|23
|23
|Balls Faced
|33
|33
|Avg
|11.5
|11.5
|SR
|69.69
|69.69
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0