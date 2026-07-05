Spiros Gasteratos

Spiros Gasteratos

all rounder

Full name:Spiros Gasteratos

Teams

2023 Teams

Greece

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs12.512.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs9595
Wickets55
Avg1919
SR15.415.4
Eco7.47.4
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs2323
Balls Faced3333
Avg11.511.5
SR69.6969.69
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1717
Hundreds00

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