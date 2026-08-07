Stuart Hook
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Stuart Hook
|Nationality:
|Estonia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|195
|195
|Balls Faced
|190
|190
|Avg
|19.5
|19.5
|SR
|102.63
|102.63
|Fours
|15
|15
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|7
|7
|Highest
|69
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0