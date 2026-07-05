Suryaprakash Tarachand Suwalka
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Suryaprakash Tarachand Suwalka
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|14
|Innings
|6
|4
|14
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|138
|84
|226
|Balls Faced
|184
|99
|231
|Avg
|23
|21
|16.14
|SR
|75
|84.84
|97.83
|Fours
|26
|10
|37
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|74
|39
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0