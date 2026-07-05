Suryaprakash Tarachand Suwalka

Suryaprakash Tarachand Suwalka

wicket keeper

Full name:Suryaprakash Tarachand Suwalka
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Jaipur Indians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3414
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3414
Innings6414
Not outs000
Runs13884226
Balls Faced18499231
Avg232116.14
SR7584.8497.83
Fours261037
Fifties101
Sixies010
Highest743950
Hundreds000

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