Vandit M Jivrajani
bowler
|Full name:
|Vandit M Jivrajani
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|5
|Innings
|15
|1
|5
|Overs
|249.2
|4.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|55
|0
|0
|Runs
|714
|27
|134
|Wickets
|31
|0
|6
|Avg
|23.03
|0
|22.33
|SR
|48.25
|0
|19
|Eco
|2.86
|6.75
|7.05
|BB
|8
|0
|2
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|5
|Innings
|11
|0
|0
|Not outs
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|73
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|324
|0
|0
|Avg
|12.16
|0
|0
|SR
|22.53
|0
|0
|Fours
|10
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|37
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0