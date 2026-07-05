Vandit M Jivrajani

Vandit M Jivrajani

bowler

Full name:Vandit M Jivrajani
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Gohilwad Gladiators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches915
Innings1515
Overs249.24.019.0
Balls---
Maidens5500
Runs71427134
Wickets3106
Avg23.03022.33
SR48.25019
Eco2.866.757.05
BB802
4w400
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches915
Innings1100
Not outs500
Runs7300
Balls Faced32400
Avg12.1600
SR22.5300
Fours1000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest3700
Hundreds000

Another Players

Joshi, Niket

Joshi, Niket

Parekh, Yash N

Parekh, Yash N

Panwar, Ankur

Panwar, Ankur

Joshi, Mihir

Joshi, Mihir

Rana, Siddhant

Rana, Siddhant

Rathore, Aditya

Rathore, Aditya

Sanandiya, Shaurya Mahesh

Sanandiya, Shaurya Mahesh

Mehta, Raxit

Mehta, Raxit

Ghoghari, Maurya

Ghoghari, Maurya

Vaghela, Nihar

Vaghela, Nihar