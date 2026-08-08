Vinoop Manoharan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vinoop Manoharan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|17
|11
|Innings
|22
|17
|8
|Overs
|295.5
|115.5
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|74
|3
|0
|Runs
|889
|548
|168
|Wickets
|35
|13
|7
|Avg
|25.4
|42.15
|24
|SR
|50.71
|53.46
|18
|Eco
|3
|4.73
|8
|BB
|6
|2
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|17
|11
|Innings
|20
|17
|10
|Not outs
|1
|5
|1
|Runs
|595
|295
|146
|Balls Faced
|1042
|365
|136
|Avg
|31.31
|24.58
|16.22
|SR
|57.1
|80.82
|107.35
|Fours
|82
|37
|11
|Fifties
|4
|2
|1
|Sixies
|2
|2
|5
|Highest
|96
|62
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0