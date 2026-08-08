Vinoop Manoharan

Vinoop Manoharan

all rounder

Full name:Vinoop Manoharan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Kca Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches141711
Innings22178
Overs295.5115.521.0
Balls---
Maidens7430
Runs889548168
Wickets35137
Avg25.442.1524
SR50.7153.4618
Eco34.738
BB622
4w200
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches141711
Innings201710
Not outs151
Runs595295146
Balls Faced1042365136
Avg31.3124.5816.22
SR57.180.82107.35
Fours823711
Fifties421
Sixies225
Highest966252
Hundreds000

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