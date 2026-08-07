Fazil Fanoos

Fazil Fanoos

bowler

Full name:Fazil Fanoos
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches34
Innings64
Overs59.029.0
Balls--
Maidens72
Runs224142
Wickets24
Avg11235.5
SR17743.5
Eco3.794.89
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches34
Innings33
Not outs10
Runs1512
Balls Faced3526
Avg7.54
SR42.8546.15
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest96
Hundreds00

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