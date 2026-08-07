Fazil Fanoos
bowler
|Full name:
|Fazil Fanoos
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|6
|4
|Overs
|59.0
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|2
|Runs
|224
|142
|Wickets
|2
|4
|Avg
|112
|35.5
|SR
|177
|43.5
|Eco
|3.79
|4.89
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|15
|12
|Balls Faced
|35
|26
|Avg
|7.5
|4
|SR
|42.85
|46.15
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0