Walgampaha Mudiyanselage Kaveen Bandara

Walgampaha Mudiyanselage Kaveen Bandara

bowler

Full name:Walgampaha Mudiyanselage Kaveen Bandara
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Nondescripts Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches183111
Innings200
Overs2.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs600
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco300
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches183111
Innings24309
Not outs213
Runs792695237
Balls Faced1225905182
Avg3623.9639.5
SR64.6576.79130.22
Fours925115
Fifties632
Sixies41410
Highest948582
Hundreds000