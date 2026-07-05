Walgampaha Mudiyanselage Kaveen Bandara
bowler
|Full name:
|Walgampaha Mudiyanselage Kaveen Bandara
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|31
|11
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|31
|11
|Innings
|24
|30
|9
|Not outs
|2
|1
|3
|Runs
|792
|695
|237
|Balls Faced
|1225
|905
|182
|Avg
|36
|23.96
|39.5
|SR
|64.65
|76.79
|130.22
|Fours
|92
|51
|15
|Fifties
|6
|3
|2
|Sixies
|4
|14
|10
|Highest
|94
|85
|82
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0